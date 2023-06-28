FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A juvenile is facing felony charges as an adult in what is likely a connection to a 2022 East Lewis Street shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged Zondra C. Lee with felony counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness as well as an enhancement charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Since Lee is a juvenile – his exact age has not yet been released – some court records are not releasable to the public.

Court records show, however, Lee’s charges stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 20, 2022.

At 1:30 a.m. that morning, bullets began to fly during a large gathering in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street just south of Indiana Tech. When Fort Wayne police officers and medics arrived, they found a woman who had been wounded by a bullet.

The scene of an Aug. 20 shooting that left a woman severely injured.

Medics listed her as in life-threatening condition at the time.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that several shots were fired outside the house on East Lewis Street but many witnesses to the shooting left before officers arrived.

Almost two months later, police arrested 17-year-old Evion Scott in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have charged Scott as an adult with the same charges Lee is now facing – aggravated battery and criminal recklessness as well as an enhancement for using a firearm.

Last month, Fort Wayne police announced the arrest of a second juvenile in connection with the shooting. Police did not release a name at the time and booked that teen into the Allen County Juvenile Center.

Monday, prosecutors issued a warrant for Lee’s arrest and waived him to adult court.

If convicted, Lee could face roughly 9 to 42 years in prison.