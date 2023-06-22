FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –When Dequavius Tyler woke up his sister early on the morning of his death, he asked her to go to their friend’s home on Oliver Street.

Looking back now, it seems ominous.

“Something wasn’t right,” Tyler’s younger sister, Tanaya Carter, testified Thursday at an ongoing murder trial for Issac D. Martin, Jr. , 30, accused of shooting the 27-year-old Tyler at an after-hours party.

Teara Harris told a jury she helped Issac Martin conceal a gun.

Carter, her boyfriend and another man who has since relocated to another city, got in the car just after 3:30 a.m. and followed “DQ” to 5001 Oliver St, the home of Donshaun Banks.

Banks, 37, was a friend of DQ’s and Tanaya’s and she’d visited there multiple times, she said.

But she didn’t know Issac Martin, she testified. He was one of a group of men who pulled up in several different vehicles at Banks’ home that fateful morning about a half hour after she did. Her brother, who she called her best friend, stood outside her car while they waited for the other people get there. The women he came with had already left.

Carter testified that she didn’t know why, but her brother and Banks started to argue, an argument that developed into “tough fighting,” not just a few punches here and there.

Meanwhile, men were circling the fighters and out of the pocket of Issac Martin, Carter said she saw an extended magazine.

She heard about four shots and then another round of gunfire and fled to her car, going in the opposite direction of her brother.

Carter’s testimony came with tears, silently matched by her mother, Kimberly Carter who sat in the courtroom. Carter said she saw her brother down on the ground between Banks’ home and the next-door neighbors and ran to call her mother.

Meanwhile, police officers were making their way to the scene. Shortly after the initial 911 call came in around 5:15 a.m., patrol officer Mason Wills pulled up to the scene and heard moaning. Following the sound, he discovered Tyler with multiple wounds lying between the two houses.

Wills quickly got his medical bag to render first aid and secured a gun he found a few feet away from Tyler. He staunched wounds on Tyler’s chest and armpit area before paramedics arrived, Wills testified. An autopsy report indicated Tyler had six bullet wounds, one bullet that was retrieved inside his body that was too fragmented to identify.

Neighbors who lived next to Banks also testified they found bullet holes in their garage. When they took their car to get a flat tire fixed, there was a projectile in the tire. Immediately, the projectile was turned over to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Defense attorneys Jamie Egolf and Tyree Barkley questioned witnesses over reports that three individuals used their cell phone flashlights to comb the area just after the shooting, but weren’t able to definitively establish that items were picked up off the ground, i.e. shell casings that might incriminate anyone.

Carter said she saw them and so did the neighbors. But it was Ja’von Ray Jackson, Carter’s fiancé, who explained what they were looking for- his cell phone he left behind when he ran from the violence.

Wills had first responded to the East Rudisill Boulevard area where Martin was taken into custody after he bailed from a black Mazda SUV he ditched in an alley behind Rudisill.

Martin was found lying prone underneath a parked truck on Rudisill. A few yet away, tucked behind one of the truck’s wheels, was a box of 9mm Sig Sauer ammunition, the same kind of ammunition that forensic firearms experts linked to the scene, according to a probable cause written by homicide detective Aaron Johnson.

To open up Thursday’s testimony, deputy prosecutor Tasha Lee played six 911 calls that came early that morning, one right after the other. During at least two of the phone calls, the events seemed to unfold in real time.

“Oh my God. It’s right in front of my house,” a woman reported, calling from her home on Mount Vernon Park Drive. “This woke me up. I’m still hearing it.”

An Oliver Street neighbor exhaled deeply in between reporting the incident and talking through it with the dispatcher.

“There’s multiple people there fighting. There was a fist fight and somebody got shot,” he said. “Whew. I heard a pop, pop, pop at least seven or eight times, right across the (f—-ing) street.” Then he said the shooting was “at close range. You could see the sparks.”

Around 5:30 a.m., dispatch got a call from Parkview Randallia to report that Donshaun Banks had come in with gunshot wounds.

Toward the end of the day in Allen County courtroom one, a shy Teara Harris took the stand to testify. She was dating Martin at the time of the shooting and helped him out when he called her from the Allen County Jail a few hours after the shooting and wanted her to locate “an item.”

The “item” was a gun, according to homicide detective Ben MacDonald, who visited Harris at her home off Wells Street.

“She acted like she had no idea why we were there,” MacDonald testified. ALthough police searched for the gun behind bushes and shrubs on East Rudisill, it had already been passed on to Martin’s cousin, Harris told them.

But in the end, after pleading guilty to assisting a criminal, Teara took the stand Thursday afternoon and told her story, often hiding behind her hair and speaking softly.

The trial is scheduled to conclude Friday.