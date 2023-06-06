WARNING: The following story contains graphic content

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man previously accused of rape and threatening a teenager with death if she ever spoke about what happened will likely serve 18 years in prison as part of a deal with Allen County prosecutors.

Aine Noh, 26, pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony counts of child molesting in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday.

The deal calls for him to serve nine years in prison on each charge, with those sentences served consecutively.

Aine Noh

As part of a plea agreement, nine original felony counts that included rape, child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism and sexual battery will be dropped at Noh’s sentencing.

Noh had been accused of raping two underage girls – one at knifepoint – and taking photos of both of them undressed, according to court documents.

Investigators began looking into Noh, who knew both girls, when the teenager told police he had raped her earlier this month.

The teen also told investigators she found a tiny camera on a shelf in her room that Noh used to record her.

During an interview with investigators, the pre-teen girl said Noh raped her one afternoon in late December after she came home from school. He’s accused of following her up to her bedroom and then threatening her with a kitchen knife, holding it to her throat.

“The defendant told her if she told anyone, he would kill her and bury her in the backyard and if she called the police, they would not care,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Noh admitted to having sex with the teenager, according to court documents. He also initially said they’d find no pictures of the girls on his phone, which police collected as evidence.

Noh attempted to plead guilty to two counts of child molesting in the middle of last month. A magistrate overseeing Noh’s guilty plea hearing, however, threw the deal out when Noh did not adequately admit what he did wrong.

Tuesday, the hearing ended with the deal in place.

Noh is scheduled to be sentenced July 6.