FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Late in 2021, a key witness turned up dead.

That left Allen County prosecutors with little choice at the time.

They had to request murder and gun charges they filed against 31-year-old Sedrick A. Williams in connection to the killing of a man found on some train tracks be dismissed, essentially ending a case that had already been a year in the making.

Friday, they refiled those charges against Williams.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Marlon Kimbrough, whose body was found by railroad workers along some tracks just west of Meyer Road and north of Oxford Street in January 2020.

The motive, according to a new key witness in the case, was retribution over an assault Kimbrough dished out to Williams while the two were in prison together for four months between late 2013 and early 2014, newly released Allen Superior court documents said.

The area where railroad workers found the body of a Marlon Kimbrough on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Kimbrough, accused of killing another person in Indianapolis when he was 17 years old, had been serving a 22-year sentence on a murder conviction at the time he met Williams.

Prosecutors have issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest on one count of murder and an enhancement charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Williams is currently being held at the Plainfield Correctional Facility on a parole violation for an unrelated charge, according to Indiana Department of Corrections records.

He was due for release in the middle of next week.

After the discovery of Kimbrough’s body in 2020, Fort Wayne police detectives found that Kimbrough hailed from Indianapolis and had been involved in some type of police investigation there days before his killing.

They also spoke with one of Kimbrough’s friends, who said Kimbrough sent her a photo via text of himself with two other men a day before the railroad workers found him, according to court documents.

This friend said in court documents Kimbrough previously told her that if he sent such a photo, “it was because he was nervous about one of (the men) and that he would like her to have it in case something happened to him.”

The two men in the photo with Kimbrough were Williams and his cousin, identified in court documents as “Turtle.”

“Turtle” spoke to police shortly after the killing and told investigators he and Williams picked Kimbrough up from a home and the three men went to a bar on Fort Wayne’s north side. This man said that after they left the bar, he drove Williams’ car while Kimbrough sat in the front passenger seat with Williams sitting behind the driver’s seat.

While they were on Airport Expressway, Williams shot Kimbrough with a handgun, the man identified as “Turtle” said in court documents. Williams threatened his cousin to not tell anyone about the killing or he’d get “two in the back of the head,” court documents said.

Williams forced his cousin to help him dump Kimbrough’s body by the train tracks afterward, according to court documents.

Prosecutors eventually charged “Turtle” with assisting a criminal in connection with the killing of Kimbrough. “Turtle,” however, is now deceased, according to court documents. It’s not clear how he died.

The key to Kimbrough’s white 2012 GMC Yukon – a vehicle abandoned at a Fort Wayne apartment complex – also turned up in Williams’ possession during a traffic stop days after the killing.

Investigators also found what appeared to be human blood in Williams’ car, court documents said. A DNA analysis found that it likely belonged to Kimbrough, according to court documents.

Investigators also found what was likely Williams’ DNA on one of Kimbrough’s shoes and one of his socks, court documents said.

Williams was arrested for a parole violation when police found he had a 9-milimeter caliber handgun in his pocket. The gun was sent to the Indiana State Police lab for analysis to see if the bullet that killed Kimbrough could’ve come from that particular firearm.

The bullet “could not be included or excluded from having been fired from the gun,” court documents said.

After prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Williams, he began serving time on the parole violation at Plainfield.

A man who served time with him there came forward and told police Williams spoke about the Kimbrough killing and admitted that he had shot Kimbrough. Williams admitted that he and his cousin left Kimbrough beside some railroad tracks, this man said in court documents.

This witness also told investigators Williams said the killing was a result of Kimbrough assaulting him while they were serving time together previously.

The witness “provided additional details that he said came from the Defendant that corroborate evidence gathered in the investigation,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Friday, a court order was issued to transport Williams from Plainfield to Allen County Jail, according to court records.