FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Indiana man who acted as the administrator of several groups on a social media app that contained child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, according to United States Attorneys.

The same man is also facing child molesting charges in DeKalb County that could put him in prison for the rest of his life, according to court documents.

A judge in U.S. District Court sentenced 52-year-old Lon Cassabon to 240 months in prison on one count of distribution of material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit content, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The federal investigation into Cassabon began in January 2020, when investigators in Wisconsin noticed online child exploitation activity on a social media app. That led investigators to Cassabon, who was at one point living in Ohio but was living in Waterloo at the time of his federal crime.

Investigators were able to show Cassabon was actually an administrator of several groups on the app. These groups were dedicated to trading images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and Cassabon was actively distributing sexually explicit images of minors within these groups, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Cassabon eventually admitted to his role as administrator and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of visual material involving a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, court documents said.

As part of the plea deal, he agreed to forfeit multiple cell phones, a hard drive and various other equipment to the federal government.

He also agreed to pay $35,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Cassabon’s legal troubles in Indiana are not done, however.

According to DeKalb Superior Court records, he is facing a Level 1 felony count of child molesting that was filed this past January. That case is still pending, and carries a sentencing range of 20 to 40 years in prison.

That case was put on hold until his federal case wrapped up.