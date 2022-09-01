FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A federal judge sentenced a local barber and hairstylist who also dealt guns on the side to three years in prison Wednesday, according to U.S. District Court records.

Federal prosecutors initially recommended 21-year-old David Talarico receive a 46-month prison sentence as part of a plea agreement where admitted to counts of trafficking a firearm without a license and possession and transferring a machine gun.

Judge Holly Brady accepted the plea deal but gave Talarico 36 months in prison to be served in a federal facility in Michigan and ordered that he be considered for programs that might lessen his sentence or allow him to participate in re-entry programs.

Talarico, who worked as a barber in Fort Wayne, had been accused of selling an undercover ATF agent a “ghost gun” – which is a gun without a serial number or identification markings and is typically made out of parts that can be bought commercially.

He was also accused of selling undercover agents a Glock handgun and offering “switches” – which is a conversion device that can turn any handgun into a machine gun.

Talarico boasted to undercover agents his switches would allow a Glock to fire 15 rounds in two seconds, according to court documents.

Michelle Kraus, Talarico’s defense attorney, wrote in court documents that as a barber her client “met various people and saw their money and clothes and eventually he fell in love with the money.”

She wrote that her client’s family described Talarico as at times impulsive and one who had to “learn things the hard way,” but that he was a good person, a natural salesman and someone who wanted to be a positive influence on people’s lives.

He is also someone who owns up to his mistakes, she wrote.

“His words and his actions during the criminal offense conduct portray a thug,” Kraus wrote. “David Talarico is not a thug. He is a good-hearted, Christ-led young man who accepts responsibility for his actions. He wants to be rehabilitated. He has a love and supportive family to lean on when times get tough in the future.”

“Those friends and family have equally voiced their commitment and support to him,” Kraus added in her memo arguing for a lighter sentence.

Talarico is to serve three years of supervised release once he serves his time in prison, according to court records.