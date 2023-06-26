FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some would handle the checks while others would help with the merchandise.

They’d hit up local Hobby Lobby and Menards stores, load up with sometimes thousands-of-dollars worth of goods, write a bad check that could come nowhere close to covering the cost, and be out the door before that check would bounce back to store management.

And they’re accused of doing this 17 times last year, bilking the stores out of more than $18,000.

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing a theft and racketeering ring consisting of five Fort Wayne residents who are now facing felony charges of corrupt business influence.

The following people have all been charged:

Joshua Burke Baughman, 33

Jillian N. Staulters, 31

Jessica N. Jones, 31

Toree F. Riddle, 36

Tyler S. Bobay, 33

Members of the ring are accused of going to two local Hobby Lobby stores and three Menards stores – plus to a Menards in Ohio at least once – multiple times in 2022 and early 2023 to run the scam.

Usually, Baughman, Staulters or Jones would write the checks, according to court documents, while the others would handle or help load up the merchandise they bought. Ultimately, the checks would come back to the store because the account would have been closed or not have enough funds to cover the cost.

Management at the stores used video surveillance to pinpoint when the checks were written, according to court documents.

As investigators surfed through the various footage, they found all five charged seemed to be in the stores and in the vicinity of each other.

“All five suspects: Baughman, Staulters, Jones, Riddle, and Bobay are responsible for this series of related thefts which totaled $18,059.77 in loses to merchants,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Jones, Riddle and Bobay are each facing one Level 5 felony count of corrupt business influence.

Baughman and Staulters are both facing two Level 5 felony counts of corrupt business influence because they’re accused of trying to run the scam another time by themselves.

Warrants for the arrest of all five were issued last week.