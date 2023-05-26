WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman convicted in an attack where she split a man’s skull with a baseball bat received a 2-year prison sentence in Allen Superior Court on Friday.

A jury previously convicted 29-year-old Brittany Shears of felony counts of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent in the attack, which left a man comatose in the early morning hours of July 17.

The jury, however, found Shears not guilty of a more serious charge of attempted murder.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Shears to 12 years on the aggravated battery charge but suspended 10 of those years and sentenced her to one year on the neglect of a dependent charge.

Brittany Shears

The judge ordered both sentences to be served at the same time.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Shears is the mother of the man’s son and came to his home in the 2500 block of River Cove trail to argue. She eventually left after arguing with him and a woman he was then living with, court documents said.

Shears came back, however, along with an unidentified woman holding a bat and the man’s son, who is younger than 16.

During an altercation, several of the people involved began to scuffle and shove each other. The woman the man now lives with used a broom handle as Shears tried to fight her, according to court documents. The man tried to end the fighting while arguing with Shears.

At some point, the man’s son used a tool to strike his father at the behest of Shears, court documents said.

Shears then grabbed the bat from the unidentified woman who came with her, walked up to the man and struck him in the head like she was using an ax to chop wood, court documents said. A “ping” echoed through the parking lot, and the man fell to the ground with his head split open.

The man had to be put into a medically induced coma to save his life and now needs headgear and a walker whenever he is mobile, according to court documents.

During her trial this past March, Shears’ attorney argued that she hit the man in self-defense, which the jury apparently did not completely buy.

Still, the jury rejected the attempted murder count levied against her.

As part of her sentence, if Shears completes a substance abuse program her sentence may be modified. She was also given 73 days credit served for time spent in Allen County Jail after her arrest and ordered to serve three years on probation after her time behind bars.