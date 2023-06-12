FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 77-year-old woman accused of neglecting her adult daughter who suffered injuries so severe she needed to be placed on life support received a suspended sentence Monday.

Judy A. Baughman, of Fort Wayne, previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury in connection to brain hemorrhages suffered by her daughter, who had been diagnosed with a mental disability and cerebral palsy.

As part of the plea deal, an Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Baughman to a three-year suspended sentence.

Judy A. Baughman

Fort Wayne firefighters and medics were called to Baughman’s near southwest side home last year to find her daughter unconscious on the floor and barely breathing. Her eyes were swollen and bruised and her skin was pale, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Once taken to a local hospital, doctors put Baughman’s daughter on a ventilator and did not give her much of a chance to live, court documents said.

In court documents, Baughman claimed her daughter suffered her injuries from falling multiple times over the course of a few days. Still, it took a behavioral consultant assigned to the woman to get medics involved.

The behavior consultant would later tell detectives in court documents she became suspicious when Baughman said her daughter had become “out of control.” She told detectives Baughman also claimed her daughter had been throwing herself on the floor.

The consultant also told detectives Baughman said her daughter first fell on Feb. 10, 2022 and had been falling ever since.

The behavior consultant asked to speak with Baughman’s daughter, who she had known for years. Baughman denied that request, according to court documents.

The consultant began to think the woman might be in trouble and went to the home to find her on the floor. The consultant knew Baughman’s daughter could use the bathroom on her own, but she was wearing an adult diaper, according to court documents.

She called 911.

By the time Fort Wayne police became involved, Baughman’s daughter had been taken off the ventilator. She spoke to detectives and said in court documents she remembered falling “a lot.” She said at one point she fell outside in front of Baughman.

During an interview with detectives, Baughman claimed the woman had suffered “most” of her injuries from falling. She then admitted at one point the woman was on the ground and would not open her eyes or talk, but that she was breathing, according to court documents.

The detective pointed out to Baughman that her daughter had to be placed on a ventilator and life support, according to court documents.

During her sentencing hearing, Baughman was ordered to stay away from her daughter and served a no contact order, according to court records.