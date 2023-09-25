FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw man with a troubled past behind the wheel was ordered to serve a 10-year prison sentence Monday for his role in an Arcola Road crash that left two people dead this past January.

But 34-year-old Trevor M. Bradley – who had previously been convicted of being a habitual traffic offender – may be looking at even more time than that since his arrest in the crash likely violated his probation in other criminal cases, according to court records.

Trevor M. Bradley

Bradley previously made a deal with Allen County prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with his most recent arrest.

He is accused of having a .22 percent blood-alcohol-content when he drove left of the center line on Arcola Road while going eastbound near the intersection of Yellow River Road in west Allen County at about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

Bradley’s vehicle then collided head-on with another vehicle travelling westbound on Arcola Road.

Two people – 40-year-old Laine C. Avery and 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison, both of Fort Wayne – died in the wreck, according to court documents.

Authorities indicated in court documents that an officer at the scene could not administer sobriety or chemical tests due to injuries Bradley suffered in the crash, but doctors later performed a chemical test on Bradley at the hospital.

That’s when investigators discovered his blood-alcohol-content was just under three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Days later, police conducted an interview with Bradley. Although court documents do not reveal many details from the interview, they do provide a single quote from Bradley:

“I killed two people.”

After handing down Bradley’s sentence Monday, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent gave him 242 days credit for time served in Allen County Jail while the case wound through the legal system.

Zent also ordered Bradley to pay roughly $13,500 in restitution to the families of Tustison and Avery as well as a local electric company. Zent further ordered Bradley’s driver’s license suspended for 12 years.

Bradley’s legal troubles do not end with Monday’s sentencing, however.

Zent also ordered Bradley to serve those 10 years consecutively to sentences he’ll likely receive for violating his probation in two other criminal cases – one for a misdemeanor count of violating driving conditions in Wabash County and one for possession of cocaine in Hamilton County.

Warrants for his arrest in those two counties have been issued.

Bradley was out of jail on bond at the time of the fatal crash, having been arrested in DeKalb County in September 2022 on a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content equivalent to .15 percent or more, according to court records.

He failed to appear for a hearing on Jan. 17 – the day after the crash on Arcola Road – and a warrant was issued for his arrest in that case. That warrant is still active, according to court records, though a scheduled trial in that case has been cancelled.

Bradley is also facing a felony count of operating a vehicle after being a habitual offender in Kosciusko County. He’s scheduled to appear in Kosciusko Superior Court on that case, stemming from an incident in 2021, next month.

In the years before those cases, Bradley was convicted of operating while intoxicated or operating while a habitual offender multiple times throughout the region. In some cases, he served a few days in jail followed by time in community corrections. In other cases, he was given suspended sentences, according to court records.

Matthew Tustison’s adult daughter, Trinity Tustison, also filed a wrongful death suit against Bradley in Allen Superior Court.

“The Defendant is responsible for causing the death of Matthew Tustison,” the lawsuit said. “The Estate claims all reasonable damages allowable under Indiana law regarding the death of Matthew.”

An initial hearing for that lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 9.