Court: more time to submit Indiana mail-in ballots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait for final election results might be longer this November, as a federal judge has added more time for mailed ballots to count in Indiana.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker of the U.S. Southern District of Indiana issued an injunction for county election officials not to “reject mail-in ballots postmarked on or before November 3, 2020 and received on or before November 13, 2020, and to ensure that such ballots are counted if otherwise valid.”

That is a change from Indiana law, which requires county election officials to have possession of a mail-in ballot before noon on Election Day.

WANE 15 has reached out to Allen County Director of Elections Beth Dlug to learn how this will impact local vote counting.

This is the second recent court win for Common Cause Indiana. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled individual voters, not just election officials, can ask the court to extend polling place hours on Election Day.