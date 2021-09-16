Court docs: Video shows homicide victim was wearing ski mask when shot at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The victim of a fatal shooting at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex was wearing a ski mask according to apartment video when he went to confront his child’s mother about an alleged relationship with the man accused of shooting him.

He is facing a murder charge (level 1 Felony).

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court Thursday, Gery Allen Rucker, 19, was at a home with three other people who police later determined to be witnesses. While at the home, Rucker received a phone call and became upset with his child’s mother. The group left shortly after to go confront the woman, referred to in the document as “Tuu Tuu.”

When they arrived at the Villages of Hanna apartment complex, “Tuu Tuu” allegedly attempted to run Rucker over with her vehicle, documents show.

Rucker and one of the witnesses then went to confront “DunDun,” later identified as Derrick D. Dennis II, 25, about his alleged relationship with “Tuu Tuu.” Witnesses told police that Dennis shot through the glass front door from inside an apartment at Rucker, hitting him and causing him to fall. Dennis then went outside, stood over Rucker and fired down at him.

The affidavit said that Rucker was able to get up and took off running while Dennis continued to shoot at him.

The three witnesses drove to catch up with Rucker. Once inside the car, court documents show that pressure was applied to his gunshot wounds.

Rucker was brought to an area hospital by the witnesses where he later died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

Police said that they watched a video recording from the apartment complex of the incident. The video shows that Rucker was wearing a ski mask over his face when he arrived at the apartment complex and that Dennis cut his arm on the glass door when he left the apartment.

Wednesday morning, police took Dennis in for questioning. While he was in the interview room, police saw fresh cuts on his arms.

Dennis is currently being held without bond and is facing a murder charge.