FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man angry over work done to his vehicle is accused of robbing a repair shop’s owner at gunpoint in the middle of the street one night this past April, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 45-year-old George H. Knight with one count of armed robbery Thursday.

According to court documents, the repair shop owner was driving a tow truck west on Creighton Street near Harrison Street at about 10 p.m. April 29 when a green Jeep driven by Knight swung around the truck and blocked its path.

Knight, who had $400-worth of work done to the Jeep by the repair shop seventh months before, was upset about the repairs, court documents said. He began arguing with the mechanic and demanded his money back.

At some point, Knight pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the repair shop owner. He then took the shop owner’s phone and left, according to court documents. An employee of the shop who was with the owner witnessed the robbery, court documents said.

A few days later at 4 a.m., the shop owner was in bed at his home when he was awoken by noise outside. When he looked out the window, he saw Knight’s green Jeep outside his home. He later told police Knight reached out of the Jeep with a gun and began firing shots at vehicles parked in the shop owner’s driveway, court documents said.

One vehicle, a 2022 Toyota 4Runner, sustained a busted window and a flat tire.

Later that day, the shop owner received several text messages from Knight. One of them had Knight claiming he was a member of a violent Miami-based gang and threatened the lives of the shop owner and his family, court documents said.

A few days later Knight is accused of sending the following message, which is taken directly word-from-word from court documents:

“I’m not go stop until your not breathing enjoy ur life while u can the next thing u do to us or around us I’m snatching yo churn (street language for children) and make them call u and it’s there breath or you’re the choice is yours.”

The message also said Knight would put the shop owner’s son “in the oven,” court document said.

A warrant for Knight’s arrest has been issued.