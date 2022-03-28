FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne detectives watched as a man they knew from other investigations got out of the driver’s seat of a 2013 Ford Escape with a small gray bag.

Ralph R. Hernandez lifted the hood of the Escape and put the bag under the hood of the driver’s side. Then he got back into the car and drove away from the Marathon gas station.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the contents were revealed during a traffic stop near Fairfield Avenue and Walnut Street.

Hernandez, 37, of the 1500 block of St. Marys Avenue, was charged Monday with cocaine dealing, two counts of narcotic drug dealing – one for Fentanyl – marijuana dealing and methamphetamine possession with a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia possession. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $115,000 bail, court documents indicated.

The gray bag had numerous clear plastic bags with carefully weighed out drugs – cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone, and marijuana – with a street value of at least $9,100, court documents said.

The combined weight of cocaine was 53.8 grams. Typical cocaine use would amount to about 0.2 of a gram, breaking down to 269 one time uses, court documents said.

The 16.4 grams of Fentanyl broke down to about 328 one-time uses based on a typical one-time use of 0.5 grams.

The 50 oxycodone and acetaminophen pills, that sell for about $10 per pill, are usually sold in bags of 10 pills or less. They appeared to be pharmaceutically manufactured, court documents said.

“The fact that there were several bags with differing narcotics and with differing weights indicates that these bags were packaged in preparation to be sold by a narcotics dealer,” the probable cause stated. “A narcotics dealer often has their substances prepackaged in multiple packages, often in different amounts, so that when they receive an order they already have their narcotics packaged and ready for sale.”

Prepackaged makes for a quicker sale with dealers hoping to “avoid detection by onlookers or law enforcement who may be in the area that the transaction occurs,” the probable cause continued.

Hernandez has a court hearing Thursday in Allen Superior Court.