WARNING: The following story has graphic content that is not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 3-month old boy was apparently shaken so severely a doctor ordered a “strong (Department of Child Services) directed safety plan.”

Abusive head trauma, bleeding into the lining of the brain on the right side, bruising on the left side and the right jaw and bruising to the legs couldn’t be explained as a normal mishap, the doctor told detectives.

Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday charged the boy’s father, 31-year-old Daniel Joseph Michael Baron, with felony counts of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the baby was taken to a local hospital after the mother got back from work around 5:15 p.m. and noticed that the baby “didn’t seem right” and was hard to wake up.

His pupils were different sizes and Baron – of New Haven – told the mother that a 2-year-old in the home had been rocking the baby aggressively in a glider chair “and possibly caused the injury,” according to court documents.

The mother took the boy to the emergency room where a case worker from the Department of Child Services was contacted. The caseworker reported to New Haven detective James Krueger that the injury was “unknown, but the story she was given didn’t seem to match the injury or make sense,” according to a court documents.

The baby was transferred to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis on Nov. 16 and began having seizures. He had to be placed into a medically induced coma, court documents said. He also appeared to have a fractured rib on his left side.

When Krueger interviewed Baron, the father confirmed he was the only one with the baby and the 2-year-old while the children’s mother was at work. The baby was healthy and normal when the mother left, but when she returned home, they both noticed the child was lying awkwardly in the glider chair, court documents said.

“I (expletive) up and shook him,” Baron then told Krueger.

He said in court documents he was frustrated after his son wouldn’t stop crying after about 30 minutes. Baron demonstrated what he did, holding the baby under the arm pits with both hands and shaking the child.

Baron said the baby’s head snapped backwards when he shook him.

When Krueger asked him why he failed to call 911, Baron said he was afraid his kids would be taken away from him even though he knew she should have called. He thought he shook the child between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and the baby’s mother didn’t come home until 5 p.m.

The doctor told Krueger that it would have benefited the baby to receive medical treatment immediately after the shaking, court documents said.

“Timely care is very important and helps minimize damage from the incident,” the doctor said in court documents.

He gave as an example that the brain cannot heal while having seizures. The doctor stated that child will most likely have “lasting neurological disorders, but the extent of those disorders will not be known for months to come. It is highly unlikely the victim will ever fully recover and described the victim as being critically ill.”

A few days after the shaking, the baby was still sedated and on a ventilator, the doctor said.

A warrant was issued for Baron’s arrest.

His bail will be $20,000 when he’s booked in to the Allen County Jail, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.