WARNING: Please be advised the story you are about to read/hear has graphic content that may be unsuitable for some, especially children.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the barrel of a sawed-off shotgun pressed to the back of his head, the man behind the wheel did the only thing he thought he could do:

He wrecked his van.

Thus ended an attempted armed robbery last Sunday that began in a moving vehicle, wound through several streets and left one man bleeding, one van crashed downtown and one man arrested.

Amado Joseph Perez, 24, is facing felony counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the roundabout at Fairfield Avenue and Superior Street around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 after the van had crashed somewhere in that area.

The driver of the van told officers Perez and his wife asked for a ride from a gas station on Coliseum Boulevard, according to Allen Superior Court documents. The couple took their places in the back seat and Perez pointed a gun at the driver from the passenger side shortly after hitting the road.

Perez demanded money from the driver and made him drop his wife off at a hotel downtown, according to court documents. Then Perez hit the driver several times in the back of the head with the shot gun, causing him to bleed.

The driver decided to crash his van at the roundabout to escape, he told officers in court documents, and fled one way afterward while he saw Perez ran the opposite direction.

Officers found Perez nearby and then found the shotgun, as described by the driver of the van, near Pearl and Harrison streets.

When interviewed by detectives, Perez claimed the driver of the van was going somewhere he didn’t want to go, so he reached over him and grabbed the steering wheel to crash the van, according to court documents.

He never mentioned having a shotgun, a detective wrote in court documents.

Police found the gun had been reported stolen in November by a cousin of Perez, according to court records, and Perez has a previous conviction for battery with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $22,500 bail.