FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Ossian man is accused of using a sport-utility-vehicle to run over another man after a crash in the Waynedale area this past Sunday.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 29-year-old Rodney A. Winters with a litany of felonies Thursday, including one count of aggravated battery which results in the loss or impairment of a victim’s bodily function.

Winters, driving a white SUV, first rear-ended a burgundy van at the intersection of Ideal Avenue and Lower Huntington Road, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Rodney Winters

When the driver of the van got out to check the damage, Winters is accused of backing up his vehicle and then driving forward, court documents said. He struck the driver of the van and pinned his body against the van, witnesses told Fort Wayne police in court documents.

Winters is accused of continuing to drive forward, dragging the man along the body of the van, according to court documents. The force then knocked the man over the hood of the van and to the ground.

Witnesses told police Winters sped away – running over the man’s legs in the process, court documents said.

The man suffered a fractured left tibia, according to court documents.

Some of those witnesses at the scene chased Winters and gave police information regarding the SUV he was driving. Police traced the car to Winters’ home in Ossian. Once there, they found the SUV with the license plate removed, according to court documents.

Police also brought a witness who identified Winters as the man who drove the SUV at the scene of the hit and run.

Along with the aggravated battery count, prosecutors also charged Winters with battery resulting in seriously bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

Winters was booked into Allen County Jail on $25,000 bond shortly after his arrest Sunday.