FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night found 23 separate baggies with a total of 72 round blue pills stamped M30, the kind of pills often laced with Fentanyl.

Also found, nearly 11 grams of methamphetamine and a small black digital scale, associated with drug dealers.

Ah S. Khan, 31, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged Wednesday with narcotic drug dealing, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug possession and methamphetamine possession with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $140,000 bail.

His passenger, Twa Hay, 20, of the 1100 block of Fayette Drive, was charged the same day with narcotic drug dealing, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug possession and methamphetamine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Twa Hay

Police say Khan was driving a 2009 white Subaru Impreza with Kentucky license plates around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he ran a stop light and was driving left of center. The rear bumper was off the car, according to a probable cause written by Deputy Ian M. Rader.

Khan provided an ID card, but no license. The officer discovered that Khan had a warrant for his arrest out of Bowling Green, Kentucky for cocaine possession, court documents said.

While searching the car, officers found a small black plastic box within arm’s reach of Khan. Inside were the 23 yellow baggies and two clear plastic baggies with a white colored crystal-like rock substance that turned out to be methamphetamine.