FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Council members voted against a proposed income tax increase Thursday that would’ve gone to funding the new jail to be built on Meyer Road.

There were six council members for the vote. Four voted against the tax hike while the other two voted for the proposal, which would’ve raised local income taxes .2 percent.

How the new jail will be paid for has yet to be finalized. Bonding for the new jail could amount to between $250 million to $275 million, but that bonding amount could be reduced if the county uses the cash it has on hand. There’s about $50 million in county coffers and according to Allen County officials, county commissioners could tap into about $25 million.

A new Allen County Jail is needed, government officials say, after a federal judge ruled the conditions at the current jail are unconstitutional and violate the rights of inmates.