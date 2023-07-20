ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Council liked the idea.

Allen County Highway Department Chief Bill Hartman proposed the purchasing of 14 new trucks and the construction of two new barns, and council members quickly okayed the plan Thursday.

They’ll get their money’s worth.

The barns will go up in their two locations and be used to store trucks and equipment currently stored outside.

The barns will cost $1.7 million and could last upwards of 70 years. One will be at the North Maintenance Facility on Carroll Road and the other will be located at the South Maintenance Facility on Tillman Road, Hartman said.

Keeping equipment inside reduces maintenance costs and helps equipment longevity. Each building is 125 feet by 100 feet and includes plumbing, heating, and electrical.

“They’ll be used primarily to house our dump trucks that we use for snow plowing, grading and road construction. This will help free up storage in other parts of our facilities so the equipment we have right now can be stored inside,” Hartman said.

Tapping into the Rainy Day Fund for $4 million to buy 14 trucks was also approved by the council. The highway department has 374 trucks. The trucks just appropriated will cost $4 million and include 11 tandem axle trucks.

Borrowing from the Rainy Day Fund now allows the department to collect interest on the money, aiding in the paying back the loan in five years. The trucks probably won’t be delivered for another year and a half, Hartman said.

“We’re on a 15- year cycle. We’ve got about 34 tandem axle trucks and this will replace 11 tandem axle trucks. Three of them are single axle trucks. In about five years, we’ll be around to do another 12 or so trucks,” Hartman said.

“This is the third time we’ve gone into the council for a loan. We’ll save the taxpayers about a million dollars. We won’t have to pay interest on a loan. We’re very grateful,” Hartman said.