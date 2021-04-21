Councilwoman prepares to meet with police chief, reacts to Chauvin verdict

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A city councilwoman who serves as a member of the mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice is set to meet with the city’s police chief Monday. The two are expected to discuss recommendations the commission presented to the chief and the mayor.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers presented 40 points of recommended changes to Mayor Tom Henry and Chief Steve Reed in March. Reed agreed that he would look over the suggestions and present a response within 45 days. The recommendations focused on three categories: race relations, communication and transparency within the Fort Wayne Police Department.

“We learned some areas of improvement, about areas we can work together as a community and as a police force to improve,” Chambers said Wednesday. “So, what our community should know is that we have a mayor who is listening. We have a chief who is listening. And we’ve got a commission of diverse individuals who came together with 40 recommendations, with three areas of concern that we will be following in hope that those recommendations will help to make sure that we don’t become the next tragedy in policing.”

Chambers talked with WANE 15 after a Minnesota jury found Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd. She said she teared up listening to the judge’s voice on the radio. Chambers added that she wasn’t expecting guilty verdicts on all three counts.

“I’ve lived through Rodney King, and I’ve lived through several of these situations where it didn’t work in the favor of the person who was murdered,” Chambers explained. “I prayed and hoped that justice would be delivered based on the evidence that had been provided in the trial.”

Chambers acknowledge the city’s commission for police reform in-step with federal and statehouse efforts, but said there is more work to do.

“We have to start having police cores that reflect the communities they serve,” Chambers added. “We have to have a hard look at our police cultures. We have to look at how we are training to be police officers. How we are engaging with communities. We have to create a safe place for these dialogues to take place and for the police force and the community to come together.”