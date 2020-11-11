Council votes no on collective bargaining introduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Councilman At-Large Glynn Hines is fired up after council republicans voted against introducing a resolution that would give collective bargaining powers to some city workers.

“It’s a bunch of, excuse my language, b*, that they wouldn’t even respect the hard-working essential worker employees of the city of Fort Wayne,” Hines said. “To not even let them have a voice to reason why there should or should not be a collective bargaining agreement.”

The vote was split down party lines with four democrats for the resolution, and five republicans opposed.

“It’s really pathetic that the Republicans on City Council, for the first time in years, voted not to even introduce the legislation for collective bargaining for the non-public safety employees,” Hines expressed. “That is absolutely unbelievable”.

Introduction included some discussion from council members. During the meeting councilman Hines said he would continue to introduce the resolution every 90 days, until it’s up for discussion.

The resolution was co-sponsored by council members Glynn Hines, Michelle Chambers, Geoff Paddock and Sharon Tucker.

The collective bargaining rights were eliminated by City Council in 2014. It followed a veto from Mayor Tom Henry, which council members at the time overrode.