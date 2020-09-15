Council to vote on the resolution to investigate the Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a unanimous vote to introduce a resolution that will allow the Fort Wayne City Council to investigate the terminated contract of Electric Works, the council will hold a preliminary vote Tuesday night.

If approved in the preliminary vote, the council will later vote on the resolution in a regular session before it heads to the mayor for approval.

With the resolution, council members will be allowed to take a deeper dive into why the Electric works contract was canceled. Last week, RTM developers and city officials presented their cases to the board.

In the three hour discussion, RTM explained that they have everything they need to keep the deal going. According to RTM developer Kevan Biggs, all the developers need is the $62 million dollars of public funding that the redevelopment commission terminated.

However, city officials urged that RTM was given multiple extensions and still hasn’t held up their end of the bargain. Attorney Timothy Haffner and Fort Wayne’s community development director, Nancy Townsend suggested that the city seek other developers.

This drew questions from council members. Councilman Geoff Paddock, who represents the district of the location for Electric Works, didn’t understand the purpose of starting over with another developer. Tom Didier and Sharon Tucker vocally shared the same concern.