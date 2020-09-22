Council speaks out before final vote to investigate Electric Works contract termination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday is the final vote for a non-binding resolution that will allow Fort Wayne City council to investigate the Henry Administrations’s role in the termination of the Electric Works deal.

Following the termination of the Electric Works contract, many residents were asking what happened. After hearing the concerns from the constitutes, council members authored a resolution that would start an investigation into cancellation of the contract.

Two weeks ago, the Fort Wayne City council officially introduced the resolution to start the investigation into the termination of RTM’s Economic Development Agreement.

Last week, Councilwoman At-Large Michelle Chambers was not in attendance but the resolution passed the preliminary vote a 5-3 split. Before voting, 1st District Councilman Paul Ensley drafted an amendment that would give the investigation committee the opportunity to subpoena any individual involved.

“It would require any personnel subpoenas to come back before city council for a vote and then specifically any elected officials that would be subpoena would require super majority, which is a two-thirds vote,” Ensley said.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee called every member on the council to check in to see if there were any changes, and for the most part, every council member she spoke with is standing behind his original vote.

“Our choices are to simply have the executive branch of the city ignore the legislative branch or enforce our oversight, voting in favor of this resolution is the lesser of the two evils,” said 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl.

Council President and 3rd District Councilman Tom Didier is hoping that Chambers can secure the passing of the resolution.

“I believe everybody is going to hold their vote. I know Michelle will probably be there and hopefully we’ll have a 6th vote,” Didier said.

If passed, a group of three council members will form the investigative committee. According to Didier, it will be him, councilman Hines and possibly councilman Russ Jehl or Councilman Tom Freistroffer.