Council approves City half of Diebold expansion expense

A view of Diebold Road south toward the intersection with N. Clinton St.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another hurdle has been cleared, paving the way for improvements along Diebold Road.

Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne are splitting the cost of improving the road that marks city limits. The work is set to happen south of a newly installed roundabout near Dupont Road and north of N. Clinton Street.

Tuesday evening, Fort Wayne City Council unanimously passed an agreement with the Allen County commissioners, paying for the realignment of the road, installation of a light at the intersection of Clinton Street and other improvements.

Funding for the work is made possible through the creation of the Dupont Diebold Economic Development Area. The ordinance breaks down how the money is split between the city and county.

WANE 15 has learned discussions over possible property acquisition have happened and could be handled by the Allen County Redevelopment Commission in the coming months.