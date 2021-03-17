Costumes for sale at Civic Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you are searching for something unique and different to add to your wardrobe, you are in luck. The Civic Theatre is holding a costume sale. The sale will be March 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Arts United Center.

Items for sale will include costumes, fabric, sewing patterns, jewelry, and hats. Sales will be by card only. Cash will not be accepted due to health concerns. Masks are required for the sale and limited numbers of people will be permitted to shop at a time. Costumes do not exceed $20. Doors will close early if it is sold out.

Performances at the Civic Theatre came to a halt the past year due to the pandemic. Executive Director Phillip Colglazier says this year has been challenging but they miss the people the most.