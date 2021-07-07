CORONER: Woman who died after riding Holiday World rollercoaster had pre-existing condition

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT)– The Dubois County Coroner released the cause of death for Dawn Jankovic, the Ohio woman who was sent to the hospital in June after riding The Voyage rollercoaster at Holiday World. She died at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

According to Katie Schuck, the Dubois County Coroner, Jankovic’s cause of death is exsanguination, avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery, and an amusement park roller coaster. There is no contributing cause of death listed. This is being ruled an accidental death.

Holiday World officials say a full inspection was performed on The Voyage, and it was determined the ride was operating as intended.