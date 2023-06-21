HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A 49-year-old Fort Wayne man shot a 48-year-old woman multiple times before turning the gun on himself inside a Huntertown home Sunday, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner identified the man as Arben Gllafce and the woman as Arjana Gllafce.

Both were found inside a home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run, located in a development off of Carroll Road near Lima Road, after a third party called the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to report people there needed medical attention.

When officers arrived, they found both Arjana Gllafce and Arben Gllafce already dead after suffering from apparent injuries.

The coroner ruled Arjana Gllafce’s death a homicide, the 13th in the county this year, from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled Arben Gllafce’s death a suicide from one gunshot wound.

The next of kin for both have been notified of the deaths, the coroner said.