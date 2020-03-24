Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Tuesday around 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ODH, as of Tuesday. 564 people have tested positive for the virus. There are eight deaths, 145 are hospitalized.

ODH says deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga(2), Erie, Franklin (2), Gallia, Lucas and Stark Counties.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since there is a shortage of tests and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by playing a video featuring well known Ohioans, showing that we are all in this together.

Have you seen these? Our team has reached out to well-known Ohioans to ask them to record messages letting their followers know that we are #InThisTogetherOhio and to #StayHomeOhio to help us flatten the curve of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KNoUjXKtri — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 24, 2020

During Monday’s briefing, DeWine gave more specifics on the state’s pandemic daycare order and ordered a hiring freeze and budget cuts for state government. Dr. Acton addressed the state’s anticipated shortage of personal protective equipment.

"We have to do everything in our power to get people to stay home," said Dr. Acton. She called the stay at home order "crucial" for the next couple of weeks. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 23, 2020

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.