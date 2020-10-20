Coronavirus hospitalizations hit record high in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the number of people hospitalized in the state because of the coronavirus has hit a new high.

The agency said Monday that 1,154 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms, with 158 on ventilators.

That’s the highest hospitalization figure since July.

The Health Department reported 1,837 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, well-above the 21-day case average of 1,515.

The numbers reflect a recent and continuing spike in cases. Ohio has reported more than 183,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases including 5,075 deaths.

