Cooking with Sierra: Watermelon pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grab the kiddos for this recipe. It combines watermelon and Cool Whip for an easy dessert that will please the little ones.

Ingredients

1/4 cup of boiling water

1 package of watermelon jello

1 container of Cool Whip

2 cups of diced watermelon, drained

1 graham cracker crust

Whisk together water and jello, until the jello is dissolved Wait for the jello to cool to room temperature. Once there, whisk in cool whip Fold in watermelon cubes, be sure it has been drained Place in pie crust, freeze for two hours or until set

Source