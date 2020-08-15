Cooking with Sierra: Watermelon pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grab the kiddos for this recipe. It combines watermelon and Cool Whip for an easy dessert that will please the little ones.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup of boiling water
- 1 package of watermelon jello
- 1 container of Cool Whip
- 2 cups of diced watermelon, drained
- 1 graham cracker crust
- Whisk together water and jello, until the jello is dissolved
- Wait for the jello to cool to room temperature. Once there, whisk in cool whip
- Fold in watermelon cubes, be sure it has been drained
- Place in pie crust, freeze for two hours or until set