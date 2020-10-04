Cooking with Sierra: Tomatillo tacos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October 4th in National Taco Day. Sierra has an easy taco recipe featuring tomatillos.
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound of tomatillos, husked
- 1/2 jalapeno
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/8 cup chopped onion
- 1/3 cup cilantro
- 1/8 cup of water, or stock
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken
- Puree all ingredients, except chicken
- Over medium-high heat, fry the sauce in two tablespoons of oil until thick
- Toss in the chicken, let simmer for a few more minutes
- Serve with tortillas and monterey jack cheese