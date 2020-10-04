Cooking with Sierra: Tomatillo tacos

Cooking with Sierra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October 4th in National Taco Day. Sierra has an easy taco recipe featuring tomatillos.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound of tomatillos, husked
  • 1/2 jalapeno
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/8 cup chopped onion
  • 1/3 cup cilantro
  • 1/8 cup of water, or stock
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken
  1. Puree all ingredients, except chicken
  2. Over medium-high heat, fry the sauce in two tablespoons of oil until thick
  3. Toss in the chicken, let simmer for a few more minutes
  4. Serve with tortillas and monterey jack cheese

Source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss