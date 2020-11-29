Cooking with Sierra: Thanksgiving pizza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arguably, the best two foods are pizza and Thanksgiving dinner. Sierra takes all the holiday fixings, and combine it with pizza to make, in her opinion, the best way to use leftovers.
Ingredients
- 1 pre-made refrigerated pizza crust
- 1 cup of cook and shredded turkey or chicken
- 1 cup mashed potatoes
- 1/2 cup of stuffing
- 3/4 cup of cheese, cheddar variety
- 1/2 cup of cooked corn
- gravy
- Preheat oven to the instructions on pizza dough
- Cover pizza pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. Place dough on pizza pan
- Spread out mashed potatoes, cheese, top with stuffing and corn
- Bake according to pizza crust instructions
- Once baked, top with warmed gravy