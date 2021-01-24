Cooking with Sierra: Stove top popcorn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Microwave popcorn is very convenient, but it’s full of fat and oils. Making it on a stove top can be just as easy.

Ingredients for the popcorn

  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup of popcorn kernels
  1. In a pot with a lid, heat oil over medium heat
  2. Place two kernels in the pot to know when it’s ready
  3. Once test kernels pop, pour in the rest. Cover with the lid, but keep a small portion uncovered. It will make sure popcorn doesn’t steam
  4. Give a shake every now and again, once most of the kernels pop, remove from heat

Popcorn toppings

Taco topping

  • 1 tbs taco seasoning
  • 1 tbs nutritional yeast

Dorito topping

  • 2 tbs nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp cumin
  • 1/4 tsp paprika
  • 1/4 tsp chili powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Cinnamon sugar topping

  • 2 tbs powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  1. Spray popcorn with olive oil, top with desired topping, toss to coat

Popcorn recipe source, topping recipes source

