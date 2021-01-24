Cooking with Sierra: Stove top popcorn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Microwave popcorn is very convenient, but it’s full of fat and oils. Making it on a stove top can be just as easy.
Ingredients for the popcorn
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup of popcorn kernels
- In a pot with a lid, heat oil over medium heat
- Place two kernels in the pot to know when it’s ready
- Once test kernels pop, pour in the rest. Cover with the lid, but keep a small portion uncovered. It will make sure popcorn doesn’t steam
- Give a shake every now and again, once most of the kernels pop, remove from heat
Popcorn toppings
Taco topping
- 1 tbs taco seasoning
- 1 tbs nutritional yeast
Dorito topping
- 2 tbs nutritional yeast
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp cumin
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp chili powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
Cinnamon sugar topping
- 2 tbs powdered sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Spray popcorn with olive oil, top with desired topping, toss to coat
Popcorn recipe source, topping recipes source