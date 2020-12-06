Cooking with Sierra: Sticky, pecan pull-apart bread

Cooking with Sierra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eat it as a dessert or for breakfast, Sierra shows how to make sticky, pecan pull-apart bread.

Ingredients

  • 2 packages of refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1/4 cup of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
  • 3 tablespoons of caramel sauce
  • 1 cup of chopped pecans
  • flour, if needed to roll out dough
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees, coat a loaf pan with cooking spray
  2. Unroll dough, stack it on top of each other and pinch seams together. With a rolling pin, roll it out to be a 12-inch square
  3. Spread caramel across the top. Mix together sugar and pumpkin spice, and sprinkle on top of caramel. Reserve a teaspoon of sugar
  4. Cut the dough into 16 squares, making 4 stacks with 4 squares
  5. Place stacks into the loaf pan, it should look like a book. Sprinkle remaining sugar on top
  6. Cover with foil and bake for half hour, keep a watchful eye because it burns quickly!

Source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss