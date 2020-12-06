Cooking with Sierra: Sticky, pecan pull-apart bread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eat it as a dessert or for breakfast, Sierra shows how to make sticky, pecan pull-apart bread.
Ingredients
- 2 packages of refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
- 3 tablespoons of caramel sauce
- 1 cup of chopped pecans
- flour, if needed to roll out dough
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees, coat a loaf pan with cooking spray
- Unroll dough, stack it on top of each other and pinch seams together. With a rolling pin, roll it out to be a 12-inch square
- Spread caramel across the top. Mix together sugar and pumpkin spice, and sprinkle on top of caramel. Reserve a teaspoon of sugar
- Cut the dough into 16 squares, making 4 stacks with 4 squares
- Place stacks into the loaf pan, it should look like a book. Sprinkle remaining sugar on top
- Cover with foil and bake for half hour, keep a watchful eye because it burns quickly!