Cooking with Sierra: S’mores bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summertime means s’mores, but sometimes you can’t make them over a fire. The version Sierra makes just takes an oven.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup of butter, softened
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 2 1/8 cups of flour
- 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup of milk chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup of semi sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup of mini marshmallows, divided
- 1 large Hershey Bar
- 1 sleeve of graham crackers
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Cream together butter and sugars, once light in fluffy beat in egg
- Slowly add flour, baking soda, and salt
- Fold in chocolate chips and marshmallows
- Spray a parchment paper lined cookie sheet with cooking spray
- Break all but one graham cracker it squares, line them up on cookie sheet with no gaps
- Take cookie dough into multiple balls and place on graham crackers, gently pressing down
- Bake undisturbed for 5 minutes
- Press Hershey bar pieces and a handful of marshmallows into dough, crush the remaining graham cracker and sprinkle on top
- Bake for an additional 6 minutes