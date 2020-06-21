Cooking with Sierra: S’mores bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summertime means s’mores, but sometimes you can’t make them over a fire. The version Sierra makes just takes an oven.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup of butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup of brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup of sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 2 1/8 cups of flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup of milk chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup of semi sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup of mini marshmallows, divided
  • 1 large Hershey Bar
  • 1 sleeve of graham crackers
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Cream together butter and sugars, once light in fluffy beat in egg
  3. Slowly add flour, baking soda, and salt
  4. Fold in chocolate chips and marshmallows
  5. Spray a parchment paper lined cookie sheet with cooking spray
  6. Break all but one graham cracker it squares, line them up on cookie sheet with no gaps
  7. Take cookie dough into multiple balls and place on graham crackers, gently pressing down
  8. Bake undisturbed for 5 minutes
  9. Press Hershey bar pieces and a handful of marshmallows into dough, crush the remaining graham cracker and sprinkle on top
  10. Bake for an additional 6 minutes

