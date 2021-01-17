Cooking with Sierra: Ricotta toast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sierra shows two toasts topped with ricotta to switch up your breakfast routine.
Ingredients to make sweet and savory toasts
- 2 slices whole grain toast
- 1/4 cup of ricotta, divided
Savory ingredients
- 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes in oil
- 1 tablespoon basil
- 1 teaspoon garlic
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- salt, pepper red pepper flakes
Sweet ingredients
- 1 tablespoon honey
- handful of raspberries
- handful of pistachios, or preferred nut
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Savory directions
- In a food processor, combine tomatoes, basil, garlic and balsamic vinegar
- Top toast with 1/8 cup of ricotta and a dash of salt, pepper, and red pepper
- Top ricotta with tomato mixture
Sweet directions
- Combine 1/8 cup of ricotta with honey and lemon zest
- Top toast with ricotta mixture, then top with raspberries and pistachios