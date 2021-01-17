Cooking with Sierra: Ricotta toast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sierra shows two toasts topped with ricotta to switch up your breakfast routine.

Ingredients to make sweet and savory toasts

  • 2 slices whole grain toast
  • 1/4 cup of ricotta, divided

Savory ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes in oil
  • 1 tablespoon basil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • salt, pepper red pepper flakes

Sweet ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • handful of raspberries
  • handful of pistachios, or preferred nut
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

Savory directions

  1. In a food processor, combine tomatoes, basil, garlic and balsamic vinegar
  2. Top toast with 1/8 cup of ricotta and a dash of salt, pepper, and red pepper
  3. Top ricotta with tomato mixture

Sweet directions

  1. Combine 1/8 cup of ricotta with honey and lemon zest
  2. Top toast with ricotta mixture, then top with raspberries and pistachios

