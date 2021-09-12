Cooking with Sierra: Pudding pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In one last Cooking with Sierra, Sierra shows how to make pudding pie with a brownie crust.

Ingredients

Brownie mix, and ingredients needed to make brownies

Instant pudding mix, and ingredients to make pudding

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powder sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Make brownies according to directions, undercutting the time by 5 minutes. Let cool Make pudding according to direction, let chill for at least an hour Using a whisk or electrict mixer, mix together heavy cream, sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks Assemble pudding on top of brownie base, top with whipped cream

You can make your own brownies and pudding. Find that by clicking here, and also see the inspiration behind the recipe.