Cooking with Sierra: Pudding frosting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re in a hurry and just need a dessert to come together, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing that boxed mix. But to add a simple homemade touch Sierra has a homemade frosting and how to amplify the flavor of boxed cake.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of whole milk
  • 2 packages of instant pudding
  • 1 container of Cool Whip
  1. Whisk together pudding mix and milk
  2. Fold in Cool Whip
  3. Top cake, let refrigerate for at least an hour

Notes: This is enough for on 9×13 cake, or two 8×8 cakes. To add a little more homemade flavor to a boxed cake add an extra egg, and use butter instead of oil. For red velvet, use 1 part sour cream and 1 part water in place of milk. Add 1 teaspoon of instant coffee or espresso to bring out chocolate flavors.

For tips on making boxed cake enhanced, click here

