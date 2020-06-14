Cooking with Sierra: Pudding frosting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re in a hurry and just need a dessert to come together, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing that boxed mix. But to add a simple homemade touch Sierra has a homemade frosting and how to amplify the flavor of boxed cake.

Ingredients

2 cups of whole milk

2 packages of instant pudding

1 container of Cool Whip

Whisk together pudding mix and milk Fold in Cool Whip Top cake, let refrigerate for at least an hour

Notes: This is enough for on 9×13 cake, or two 8×8 cakes. To add a little more homemade flavor to a boxed cake add an extra egg, and use butter instead of oil. For red velvet, use 1 part sour cream and 1 part water in place of milk. Add 1 teaspoon of instant coffee or espresso to bring out chocolate flavors.

