FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s summer time, so that means pasta salads are the perfect side dish. Sierra shows how to make orzo salad.

Orzo looks like rice, but it’s actually pasta.

1/2 box of cooked orzo, cooled

1/2 a lemon, juiced

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup of Kalamata olives, chopped

1/4 cup of Feta cheese

2 big handfuls of spinach

2 teaspoons garlic powder

salt and pepper