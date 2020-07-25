Cooking with Sierra: Orange cornbread cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This sweetened cornbread recipe will be perfect for brunch or a picnic dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon of orange juice
  • 1 1/4 cup of flour
  • 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp of salt
  • orange zest
  • 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Coat a nine inch cake pan with cooking spray, and place a piece of parchment paper at the bottom
  3. Whisk together oil, eggs, sugar, and 1/2 cup orange juice. Then whisk in flour, corn meal, baking powder, salt, and a tablespoon of orange zest
  4. Pour batter into pan, and bake about 20 minutes
  5. Cool on a wire rack for about ten minutes
  6. Mix together powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon of orange juice, and a tablespoon of orange zest
  7. Pour over cooled cake

