Cooking with Sierra: Monte Cristo rollups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve never had a Monte Cristo sandwich, it’s essentially French toast, with ham, cheese and jam inside. French toast takes effort, so Sierra put the ingredients inside a crescent roll.

Ingredients

  • 1 roll of crescent rolls
  • Raspberry preserves
  • 8 slices of provolone cheese
  • 8 slices of ham
  • 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Keep crescent rolls in rectangles (two rolls per rectangle) and pinch together seams
  3. Spoon out about 1 teaspoon of raspberry preserves
  4. Top with two slices of provolone, then two slices of ham
  5. Carefully roll them up
  6. Bake for about 25 minutes, serve in halves, thirds, or quarters

