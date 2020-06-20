Cooking with Sierra: Monte Cristo rollups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve never had a Monte Cristo sandwich, it’s essentially French toast, with ham, cheese and jam inside. French toast takes effort, so Sierra put the ingredients inside a crescent roll.
Ingredients
- 1 roll of crescent rolls
- Raspberry preserves
- 8 slices of provolone cheese
- 8 slices of ham
- 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Keep crescent rolls in rectangles (two rolls per rectangle) and pinch together seams
- Spoon out about 1 teaspoon of raspberry preserves
- Top with two slices of provolone, then two slices of ham
- Carefully roll them up
- Bake for about 25 minutes, serve in halves, thirds, or quarters