Cooking with Sierra: Lightened up condiments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The convenience of store-bought condiments is helpful for many families. But helpful doesn’t always mean healthy.

Before you gather any Labor Day cookout ingredients, the American Heart Association is hoping you’ll give your condiment choices a second thought. Store-bought condiments are full of sodium and sugars, but the American Heart Association has some recipes to cut down on sodium and eliminate some added sugars.

Lighter ketchup recipe

6 oz low-sodium tomato paste

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

Mix together in a sauce pan, heat over medium-low heat for a half an hour Keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t burn

Lower-sodium hot sauce recipe

2 jalapenos

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

6 oz low-sodium tomato paste

2 tablespoons of chili powder

1/4 cup of water

Cayenne to taste (optional)

Blend all ingredients together Add more water to thin out hot sauce, if needed Add additional cayenne for hotter sauce

No soy, soy sauce

1 cup low-sodium beef or vegetable broth or stock

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar or rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons of brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk together in a saucepan Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for ten minues

