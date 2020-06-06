Cooking with Sierra: Hot fudge cake

Cooking with Sierra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hot fudge is a great ice cream topping, but Sierra is turning it into cake.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup cocoa
  • 1 3/4 cup very hot water
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. In an ungreased 9×9 baking dish, mix together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt
  3. Stir in milk, vegetable oil and vanilla, until smooth. Spread batter evenly across the pan
  4. Sprinkle batter with brown sugar and cocoa powder
  5. Pour hot water on top, and don’t mix it
  6. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the top layer is dry like a brownie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss