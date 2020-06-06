Cooking with Sierra: Hot fudge cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hot fudge is a great ice cream topping, but Sierra is turning it into cake.
Ingredients
- 1 cup flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cocoa
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup cocoa
- 1 3/4 cup very hot water
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- In an ungreased 9×9 baking dish, mix together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt
- Stir in milk, vegetable oil and vanilla, until smooth. Spread batter evenly across the pan
- Sprinkle batter with brown sugar and cocoa powder
- Pour hot water on top, and don’t mix it
- Bake for about 40 minutes, until the top layer is dry like a brownie