FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On this Halloween, Sierra makes a treat that adds a little magic by making a marshmallow disappear.

Ingredients

1 container of crescent rolls

8 marshmallows

1/8 cup of sugar

3 tbs of cinnamon

3 tbs butter, melted

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Roll marshmallow in butter, then sugar Starting at the small end, wrap the marshmallow in crescent dough Pinch all seams so the marshmallow is completely covered Bake for 10 minutes

Source