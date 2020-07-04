Cooking with Sierra: Gnocchi caprese salad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is a holiday weekend and if you still need to make a side dish for your cookout, Sierra has one that combines pasta and potato salad.
Ingredients
- 1 package of gnocchi
- 1 package of cherry tomatoes
- 1 container of marinated mozzarella pearls
- 2 tablespoons of basil, chiffonade style
- 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar
- 1/8 cup of olive oil
- Cook gnocchi according to package directions, toss with oil and let cool
- Cut tomatoes and cheese in half
- Toss everything together
- Season with salt and pepper