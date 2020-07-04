Cooking with Sierra: Gnocchi caprese salad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is a holiday weekend and if you still need to make a side dish for your cookout, Sierra has one that combines pasta and potato salad.

Ingredients

1 package of gnocchi

1 package of cherry tomatoes

1 container of marinated mozzarella pearls

2 tablespoons of basil, chiffonade style

1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar

1/8 cup of olive oil

Cook gnocchi according to package directions, toss with oil and let cool Cut tomatoes and cheese in half Toss everything together Season with salt and pepper

Source