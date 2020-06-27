Cooking with Sierra: Fourth of July poke cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fourth of July is next Saturday, and if you’re looking to find a dessert for your celebration plans Sierra has a cake for your menu.

Ingredients

1 box of white cake mix, plus ingredients needed to make the cake

1 3 oz. box of red flavored Jello

1 3 oz. box of blue flavored Jello

1 container of whipped topping

Festive sprinkles

Bake cake according to box instructions Once cooled, use the end of a wooden spoon to poke holes all over the cake Dissolve Jellos separately in 1 1/2 cups of water Pouring the Jello over the cake, trying not to mix the two colors Chill the fridge for at least two hours Top with whipped topping and sprinkles

