Cooking with Sierra: Fourth of July poke cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fourth of July is next Saturday, and if you’re looking to find a dessert for your celebration plans Sierra has a cake for your menu.
Ingredients
- 1 box of white cake mix, plus ingredients needed to make the cake
- 1 3 oz. box of red flavored Jello
- 1 3 oz. box of blue flavored Jello
- 1 container of whipped topping
- Festive sprinkles
- Bake cake according to box instructions
- Once cooled, use the end of a wooden spoon to poke holes all over the cake
- Dissolve Jellos separately in 1 1/2 cups of water
- Pouring the Jello over the cake, trying not to mix the two colors
- Chill the fridge for at least two hours
- Top with whipped topping and sprinkles