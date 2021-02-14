Cooking with Sierra: Florida famous chocolate chip cookies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a frequent visitor to Orlando, Florida you may know about these giant chocolate chip cookies covered in chips. Sierra shows how to recreate them in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of cold butter, cubed
  • 1 cup of light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup of white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups of bread flour
  • 1 1/2 cups of cake flour
  • 1 teaspoon of cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon of baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 6 cups of chocolate chips
  • Flaked sea salt
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Cream together butter and sugars, then add one egg at a time
  3. Sift in flours, and and cornstarch, baking soda and salt
  4. Once fully combined (don’t overmix!) fold in 2 cups of chocolate chips
  5. Refrigerate for 30 minutes
  6. Divide into six baseball size balls
  7. Roll in remaining chocolate chips, leaving a small portion unchipped. This will be the bottom of the cookie
  8. Bake for 9 minutes

