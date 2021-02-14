Cooking with Sierra: Florida famous chocolate chip cookies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a frequent visitor to Orlando, Florida you may know about these giant chocolate chip cookies covered in chips. Sierra shows how to recreate them in your own kitchen.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cold butter, cubed
- 1 cup of light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups of bread flour
- 1 1/2 cups of cake flour
- 1 teaspoon of cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 6 cups of chocolate chips
- Flaked sea salt
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Cream together butter and sugars, then add one egg at a time
- Sift in flours, and and cornstarch, baking soda and salt
- Once fully combined (don’t overmix!) fold in 2 cups of chocolate chips
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes
- Divide into six baseball size balls
- Roll in remaining chocolate chips, leaving a small portion unchipped. This will be the bottom of the cookie
- Bake for 9 minutes
Sierra’s favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe