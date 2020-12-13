Cooking with Sierra: Eggnog dump cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eggnog is a holiday treat that you either love or hate. Sierra shows off a recipe that may change the minds of skeptics.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 stick of butter
  • 1 box of yellow cake mix
  • 1 box of instant vanilla pudding
  • 1 cup of eggnog
  • 1 cup of pecan halves
  • 1/4 cup of sugar
  • Whipped cream and caramel sauce for topping
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, while the oven is preheating place butter inside 8×8 cake pan. Put in the oven to let it melt
  2. Once melted, remove from the oven. Spray the edges of the cake pan and a spatula with cooking spray. Slowly mix in the cake mix. Press it into the pan
  3. Sprinkle vanilla pudding mix on top. Then dump the eggnog on top of the pudding, tilt it around to cover the entire pan
  4. Sprinkle on the sugar and pecans
  5. Bake for 35 minutes, it will look a little loose in the middle. Top with whipped cream and caramel sauce

