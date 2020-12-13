Cooking with Sierra: Eggnog dump cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eggnog is a holiday treat that you either love or hate. Sierra shows off a recipe that may change the minds of skeptics.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 stick of butter
- 1 box of yellow cake mix
- 1 box of instant vanilla pudding
- 1 cup of eggnog
- 1 cup of pecan halves
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- Whipped cream and caramel sauce for topping
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, while the oven is preheating place butter inside 8×8 cake pan. Put in the oven to let it melt
- Once melted, remove from the oven. Spray the edges of the cake pan and a spatula with cooking spray. Slowly mix in the cake mix. Press it into the pan
- Sprinkle vanilla pudding mix on top. Then dump the eggnog on top of the pudding, tilt it around to cover the entire pan
- Sprinkle on the sugar and pecans
- Bake for 35 minutes, it will look a little loose in the middle. Top with whipped cream and caramel sauce