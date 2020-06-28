Cooking with Sierra: Doritos pasta salad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cookout season is here, and we all have our go-to pasta salads. The recipe Sierra shares is not your average pasta salad.
Ingredients
- 3 cups cooked cavatappi noodles
- 1/2 cup of mayo
- 1/2 cup of ranch
- 1 cup medium chunky salsa
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 bunch green onion, chopped
- 2 cups of shredded cheese, pepper jack is suggested
- 3 cups crumbled Doritos
- Mix together noodles, mayo, ranch, salsa. Stir until coated
- Add in shredded chicken, onion and cheese. Stir again
- Right before serving, stir in crumbled Doritos