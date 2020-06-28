Cooking with Sierra: Doritos pasta salad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cookout season is here, and we all have our go-to pasta salads. The recipe Sierra shares is not your average pasta salad.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked cavatappi noodles
  • 1/2 cup of mayo
  • 1/2 cup of ranch
  • 1 cup medium chunky salsa
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 bunch green onion, chopped
  • 2 cups of shredded cheese, pepper jack is suggested
  • 3 cups crumbled Doritos
  1. Mix together noodles, mayo, ranch, salsa. Stir until coated
  2. Add in shredded chicken, onion and cheese. Stir again
  3. Right before serving, stir in crumbled Doritos

